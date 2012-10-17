Online Advertising Spend Converging With Print Levels In U.S.

They’ve been on the rise for a couple of years now, but projected figures from the Interactive Advertising Bureau claim that online ad spend will, by the end of this year, be greater than that of its print counterpart. The report (PDF), commissioned by the IAB and carried out by PwC, has online spend from the first half of 2012 up 14% to $17 billion, up by $0.2 billion from the last half of 2011; dead-tree advertising, on the other hand, spent $35.8 billion throughout the whole of last year.