Global Smartphone Use Set To Double In Three Years

There are now over a billion smartphones in use worldwide, according to new data–and that figure is expected to double in just three years. And, given that it’s taken 16 years to get to the magic number, citing 1996’s Nokia Communicator as the first time a mobile communications device got a three-digit IQ, then the fact that we should hit 2,000,000,000 by 2015 is pretty extraordinary.
The report, from Strategy Analytics, expects 2 billion users by 2015, due to a surge in demand in the developing world, especially in China and India. Factor in lower prices and younger users and you can see how we’re going to get there. Who wants to take a punt on over half the world’s population having one by 2020?
[Creative Commons image via Flickr user davepatten ]