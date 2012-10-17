Foxconn Admits To Using 14-Year-Old Interns

Foxconn has admitted using underage interns at one of its factories in mainland China. The Taiwanese-based firm, rarely out of the bad-news sin bin, released a statement following an investigation by a China Labor Watch, a U.S.-based rights organisation.

“We recognise that full responsibility for these violations rests with our company and we have apologised to each of the students for our role in this action. Any Foxconn employee found, through our investigation, to be responsible for these violations will have their employment immediately terminated.”

The firm, which is thought to have cleaned up its act on the child labor/intern front, employs 1.2 million people in mainland China. China Labor Watch, however, said that the lion’s share of responsibility should be borne by the schools, who sent their underage students off to the factory, and who may have issued them with fake ID.