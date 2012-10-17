On The Internet, Everyone Knows You’re Not A Dog

Ed Cabellon is the Director of the Campus Center at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, and an expert on the intersection of higher education and social media. As clueless freshmen settle into their first-semester schedules everywhere, we catch up with Ed Cabellon to discuss all the mistakes they’re probably making on Facebook.

FAST COMPANY: You’re an advocate for teaching about “digital identity.”



ED CABELLON: I think it’s important for universities and colleges to develop a series of programs that raise awareness of what it means to be living your life online. As someone who’s worked in higher education for 15, 16 years, I’ve seen the evolution of technology, and how it’s helped and hindered students.

What are some examples?



There was a situation with a student who had applied for a job. They thought their Facebook posts were private, but in fact all their posts were live, and that apparently had not gotten them interviewed for a position. But on the flip side of that coin, my editor-in-chief of the campus center blog I found through Twitter. She was bitching and complaining about the university on Twitter, and I replied to her–this was back in ’09. She went on to be my first blogger and then editor-in-chief, and she’s lined up a lot of interviews for jobs in communications and PR all because of that experience.



What are the main lessons students need to learn in developing a digital identity?



The first thing is that Facebook is no longer a reflection of your personal life; it’s a reflection of your entire life. I think people need to make a mental shift. Second, if you’re going to use Facebook, make sure you know the privacy settings very well. Third, if you’re going to use Twitter or another microblogging service, I recommend to use it in a professional manner, not a personal manner. Twitter for me is not a social network; it’s an informational network that can be social.

I’m terrible at this stuff. Sometimes I post something to Facebook just imagining my friends, and then someone I barely know “likes” it.



Most people don’t create lists, they don’t tweak privacy settings. They don’t want to look under the hood. They just want the car to work. To me, just taking an hour to sort your friends, unfriend people you don’t give a crap about, and if a coworker did friend you, put that person in the coworkers list–so your online relationship reflects your real-life relationship–is a good use of time.

You think our online relationships should mirror our offline relationships. But there’s a challenge online–social networks stand to gain financially when we overshare.



We need our awareness raised about what Facebook really is, and it’s really a marketing tool. It’s a ginormous, huge data mining and marketing operation. And we’re freely giving this information out–it’s not like our arms are twisted, or that there’s a gun to our head. We’re all addicted to it. As Facebook has changed, it’s become harder to figure that privacy stuff on Facebook out. They don’t want you to figure it out, and that’s why it’s such an important requirement for colleges to take stock and teach students about it. If it weren’t for working in higher education, I probably would not be on Facebook. Knowing what I know about how they use data, I would not be on Facebook. But for my students, it’s the primary mode of communication.