The Legacy Movement Means Entrepreneurs Don’t Have To Go It Alone

Even from the 35th floor of my building, Mexico City looks massive–especially the rapidly growing part of the city called Santa Fe, where global corporations keep building new headquarters. Cranes swing overhead. Traffic snakes below.

The manager at a global consumer products company, where I am conducting a workshop, shared with me during a break today that, in addition to his day job, he has launched an entrepreneurial venture. These glass towers must be filled with people like him: managers, entrepreneurs, or both, fighting to build something, to shape the world. What if we all get together to help each other?

Luckily in the U.S. a new platform is soon launching that will help us help each other out. The Legacy Movement, founded by Aaron Gray, brings together:

Entrepreneurs who “learn from other serial entrepreneurs in our ecosystem, search for co-founders, pitch to investors, find advisors, and offer guidance to others at a similar stage in their company’s life cycle.”

Small businesses that can log on to find help growing or selling their businesses.

Experienced professionals who are currently working a job but want to find a business to buy and connect with a network of M&A advisors and attorneys to help them get a deal done.

Financial capital providers like angel investors, VCs, and bank lenders looking to increase their deal flow.

I met Aaron in Atlanta a few months ago. He is a Harvard MBA and former Goldman Sachs banker who spent time in strategy roles at Home Depot and Global Payments. But, like many Legacy Movement members, he had a bigger passion to fulfill so he decided to take the plunge and dedicate himself to “changing the conversation about success and entrepreneurship in under-served communities,” he said. This led to Legacy Movement.

I am sure you can do it on your own. The old paradigm for leadership was “I have a dream so that you [workers] know what to do.” The new paradigm is that of the collective dream that we pursue together. Great leaders don’t direct; they create the organizations, rules, and cultures through which the dream gets realized.

Had that manager today not found a couple other managers with the similar dream of owning a business, he might still be a frustrated entrepreneur, saying “one day.” Instead, he found collaborators and gets to climb two ladders–one corporate and one for himself–simultaneously.

What Aaron’s realized vision inspires in me is the idea that with the right collaborators there is no limit to how many dreams you can pursue.