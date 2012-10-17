Bravo’s “LOLwork” Is A Glimpse At The Internet’s Resident Cat-Meme Creators

If you weren’t totally satisfied (or horrified) by the promos for the Randi Zuckerberg-produced “ Start-Ups: Silicon Valley ,” here comes an equally strange and slightly hairier show about the creators of LOLCats , slathered in that same addictive, magic Bravo sauce.

“LOLwork,” the forthcoming unscripted “doc-com” that premieres alongside “Silicon Valley” next month, chronicles the inner workings of the Internet’s resident cat-meme empire, I Can Has Cheezburger.

The Cheezburger Network’s CEO Ben Huh, his wife and Cheezburger editor-in-chief Emily, and content supervisor Will Sharick are attempting to sell an entirely new audience on their viral hits machine, which currently drives 2 million pageviews a day and is most famous for slapping grammatically incorrect aphorisms on pictures of cute cats.

“A lot of people still see LOLcats as a niche thing and it seems confusing and strange, but I think that’s why starting off a TV show with I Can Has Cheezburger is a good first step,” Emily Huh said yesterday during a conference call with a handful of reporters. “When you see a cute cat picture it can cross all languages and people are going to instantly understand it, even if they don’t understand what the caption means.”

“Ben is actually quite allergic to cats. We have a few dogs that hang out in the office.”

Though Huh and Sharick, also on the call, were vague on episode details, they said we can expect to see them deliberate over which cat pictures are funny, sift through user submissions, and dissect such highly ethical topics such as the appropriateness of posting photos of dead cats or cat genitals.

But the question is less about whether the audience will understand the cryptic kitties and more whether “LOLwork” will make for network TV compelling enough to float ratings, versus a lower-stakes web series, something currently in the works for the tiny tots behind YouTube’s most viral hit, “Charlie Bit My Finger.”