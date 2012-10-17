4 Principles Of Success, From A Space Memorabilia Expert

This is a primer for anyone who wants to be a leader in this world. This is also a tribute to a rock star.

This rock star was at the top of the charts, had a slew of hits behind him, had a cocky way at times, knew exactly what he wanted when he wanted it, and awed everyone he came in contact with. You’ve probably never heard of him.





Space memorabilia expert Michael Orenstein up and died on me a few weeks ago and quite frankly, I just wasn’t ready for him to go yet. I needed one more space clinic, maybe a single malt scotch or two, and there was that dinner at Frenchy’s Italian Restaurant that was a must anytime he came to town. He had promised me one more.

You may not have heard of him or care anything about space memorabilia but if you want to be successful, be a leader, a rock star at what you do, then you at least need to know how he conducted himself until the very end.

Michael Orenstein epitomized the rock star principles of success.

He had a deep passion for what he did and that translated to the utmost integrity and quality in anything he did. The most famous of astronauts trusted him with their treasures and those who bought those items trusted him as well.

Michael was knowledgeable. He did his homework. If he told you an auction item had been on the moon as a part of its history, then you knew it had been on the moon. There was no question with Michael–he did the work it took to ensure every piece of space memorabilia he brought to auction was authenticated in the most thorough way. He didn’t skip steps or assume; he confirmed.