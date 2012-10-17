Why Employees’ Big Dreams Should Be Your Company’s Top Priority

When Kelley Lindberg became a manager at a software company several years ago, she inherited some employees who were confused about where they were headed. She sat down with the project managers individually to learn more about their job questions, career goals, and ideas. One employee in particular had been working with the company for months with no solid assignments and only a vague idea of what he was supposed to be doing.

“I asked him what his career goals were, and he surprised me completely,” Lindberg says. “Instead of the standard ‘I want to move up the career ladder into management’ answer, he told me he really wasn’t interested in management, and he wasn’t even very interested in a long-term career in software at all. His passion lay in a completely different field, but he needed a few more years of steady income before he could make the switch.”

Lindberg found the perfect job for him–a job that required plenty of skill and client interaction, but didn’t come with a management path or lots of visibility. Once this employee had found a way to make his goals happen and had a clear understanding of his job description, he worked very quickly and efficiently. He became loyal to Lindberg and would fulfill any assignment she gave him…all because she listened to his dreams and helped make them happen.

Creating a sense that you care about your employees can both motivate and inspire them. In a recent survey, only 19% of respondents were happy with their jobs. This can be tremendously costly in terms of turnover and productivity: Unhappy employees show up less, work less, and their work quality suffers, too. On the other hand, employees are more likely to have new ideas on the days when they’re happier. Employee perceptions about the organization they work for can directly affect the bottom line.

Whitney Johnson, author of Dare, Dream, Do: Remarkable Things Happen When You Dare to Dream, believes that people’s dreams matter. “Far too often, we think of our employees as a sentient version of [property, plant, and equipment], looking to drive productivity as if people were automatons,” she says. “Yet the real returns are to be had when we remember that every employee …carries a secret dream hidden in their hearts, and we as employers invest in and harness the power of those dreams.”

The idea of helping your employees chase their dreams may seem unusual, impractical, or even strange to some. After all, your employees work for you, not the other way around. And your competitors are focused on marketing and research, so why should you risk your money on yet another morale-boosting program?