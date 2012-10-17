In 1973, Managers Could Work 23 Minutes Without Distraction. And Today?

· Managers scarcely have time to start on a new task or to sit down before they are interrupted.

· Only 12 times in the study did the manager succeed in working undisturbed in his office for at least 23 minutes.

· “The brevity of many of the manager’s activities is most surprising…Half of the observed activities were completed in less than nine minutes, and only one tenth took more than an hour.

· Managers were seldom able or willing to spend much time on any one issue in any one session. Telephone calls were brief and to the point (averaging 6 minutes), and desk work sessions averaged around 15 minutes. Only scheduled meetings commonly took more than an hour. The same characteristic of brevity was reflected in the treatment of mail.

A recent study? Hardly. These quotes are taken from Henry Mintzberg’s classic The Nature of Managerial Work published in 1973.

Mintzberg, a professor of management at McGill University, concluded that “the manager is encouraged by the realities of his work to…overload himself with work, to do things abruptly, to avoid wasting time.” In short, “in order to succeed, the manager must presumably become proficient at his superficiality.”