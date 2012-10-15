Microsoft Brings Xbox Music To The Music Streaming Table

Microsoft has joined the gleaming ranks of cloud music streaming services. Xbox Music , which launches tomorrow via a rolling update for the games console, is described by Redmond as an “all-in-one” music service. With a catalog of 30 million songs, there’s free streaming, a marketplace to purchase songs, music subscription, and you can use it as an artist-based radio.

The service, which will be available to everyone on October 26 with the launch of Windows 8, is designed to work across TV, PCs, and mobile devices. Users who pay a subscription of $9.99 a month will gain access to cloud storage. Microsoft will be hoping that the idea will turn people fed up with switching between different platforms for all their music needs on to Windows 8, although Xbox Music also works on Android and iOS.