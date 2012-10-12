This Week In Bots: Digging For Moon Water, Droids Going Mobile, And Swarming RoboBees

Exoskeleton innovation is happening around the world for a couple of reasons–the first being military-related use. But a far gentler and more humane exoskeleton project has just been outlined by NASA, destined to help astronauts in space. The X1 is based on the tech behind NASA and General Motor’s Robonaut android, and is said to be both more adaptable and easier to put on than older exoskeletons. Ultimately this sort of development will also help less-able-bodied people on Earth, perhaps even bringing walking mobility to those who cannot do so.

Micro-scale UAVs developed by Harvard have got much cleverer, the Automaton blog reports, and after five years of development needed to just help them get airborne, they can now be steered to a destination. Or at least they can, thanks to two new actuators that adjust the wings, pitch, and roll–two of the three primary flight commands of an aircraft. The team is now working on getting RoboBee to yaw under control too and then, when coupled with sensors, it may be ready to be a more autonomous drone (but not of the making-honey sort).

If you’re a fan of it, an artist or you simply remember the movie Hero, you’ll know how complicated and beautiful Japanese calligraphy is to write even while it appears outwardly simple. With some Japanese worrying the art of writing is getting lost in the electronic age, a professor at Keio University has invented a motion-capturing robot that can copy and then repeat the brush strokes of a writer very accurately. Using his system, trained by a master calligrapher, may offer one route to ensuring the art doesn’t slip into obscurity.

Coralbots. Monitoring coral to study its growth or decline and the relationship these changes have with the environment is tricky, hence a new plan by scientists to team three different types of robot together to study coral–in a sort of Bot Thunderbirds effort. A UAV surveys the ocean region from the air, while communicating with the base station and the two water-based bots. A surface drone then does more position measuring and chats to the underwater drone which gathers high-resolution imaging of the coral from up close. Studies have shown the underwater drone to be far more efficient than human divers, so the whole plan may lead to a much better understanding of the threat to coral life.

Fukushima’s robots rewarded. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has an annual Robot Award program to honor advances in robot tech, and this week it chose to give two of the robots that worked to clean up the Fukushima nuclear disaster a prize. Quince and Rosemary, home-grown research machines, won the Special Award for Social Contribution.

Moon water on the brain. Astrobotic Technology, one of the private entrants into the Google Lunar X-Prize, has this week revealed its robot entrant in the competition to explore the Moon. The golf cart-sized Polaris rover has a four-foot-long drill which it will use to dig into the lunar regolith in the search for precious water resources…if it makes it to the surface of our nearest rocky space neighbor.

There’re reports this week that different teams are working on the sorts of sophisticated robots that one day, perhaps soon, will be able to help you perform as mundane (but as complex) a task as assembling your Ikea furniture. As the blog at the Smithsonian points out, Ikea itself already uses robots to mass-produce its furniture in the factory, and Stanford has a robot that can use a hammer and screwdriver to assemble a simple Ikea bookcase.