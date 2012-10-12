Samsung Wins Latest Round In Its Patent Spat With Apple

The U.S. Court of Appeals has overturned an existing ban on Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus smartphone. It is the second ruling this month to find in favor of the Korean technology nabob in its ongoing war with Apple, stating that California’s district court had “abused its discretion in entering an injunction .”

Last week a judge lifted the injunction on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1. The firm is pushing for a retrial after the original verdict in San Jose, where Apple was awarded just over a billion dollars in damages over what it saw as copyright infringement by Samsung.

Apple, who yesterday won a delay on a sales ban on some of its products in South Korea, can, however, take some comfort from the fact that it has stolen one of its rival’s most prominent chip designers. Jim Mergard is swapping Austin, where Samsung’s chip team resides–and where Apple’s chips are manufactured, ironically enough–for a parking space at Cupertino.