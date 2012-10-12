Jeff Bezos Reveals Amazon Makes No Dough On Its Hardware

Jeff Bezos, in the U.K. to launch the Kindle Paperwhite and Amazon’s Lending Library service, has told the BBC that his firm makes no money on its Kindles. “We make money from when people use our devices, not when people buy our devices,” he told technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones. “That continuing relationship with the customer is where we hope to make money over time.”
The CEO also talked about the effect of the Kindle on bookselling, claiming that people read about four times as much once they’ve bought an e-reader, but continue buying traditional books as well as digital books.