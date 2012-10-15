The Latest Victims In Famous Logo Rebrands

Rebranding must ask certain questions to be successful. It isn’t a whim or a cosmetic facelift. It’s strategic and intelligently conceived , not just something the spouse of a CEO has demanded during pillow talk.

When Did Branding Get Stupid?

In recent history, there have a series of major missteps of well-known logos of major brands that are in fact giving branding—and rebrands—a bad name. And it frustrates me that clients are not being better taken care of.

The first in this series was the Gap’s rebrand which, after about 8 days, reversed its soft rollout to its original iconic brand (shown below).

Short-lived rebrand: Right

Geometric Hell

USA Today recently changed its logo to…. a circle. That’s right. Their logo, which previously was a globe made up of stripes has now become a circle, something that was controversial enough for Steven Colbert to do a segment on it. I understand it changes to different things internally in their different sections of the paper, but still… a circle?

New Logos: Right

Microsoft also recently changed its identity to four squares. Yes, four squares.

New Logo: Bottom

I suspect speaking with the designers (this was developed in house) would involve terms such as “minimalism” and “stripped down to its fundamentals.” But if we’re redefining a brand, what do four squares convey about Microsoft as a brand in today’s market and what it stands for as a brand?

With this rebranding epidemic, one has to ask, “Is there a conspiracy to destroy the integrity and value of brands, brand identity and rebranding as a discipline?”