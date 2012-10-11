Jack Dorsey, Eric Schmidt Back Peek, Another Beautiful Curated Travel Startup

Another beautiful travel site is launching on Thursday. This one, called Peek , helps users find and book the best activities to do while they’re traveling.

It’s built on a familiar premise: That in the big, wide world of the Internet, too many choices can be too overwhelming. There is a segment of the market yearning for a pleasant, curated experience.

“We’re not showing you absolutely everything,” co-founder Ruzwana Bashir tells Fast Company. “We’re showing you the best things.”

Instead of asking local businesses to create their own pages or asking users to submit reviews, a la Yelp or TripAdvisor, Peek scores the guidebook options in each city (for now only those in California and Hawaii) to personally select the best tours, museums and other activities. It then adds striking large photos, a description that’s actually coherent and reviews pulled from other sites. Under another tab, a handful of micro-celebrities outline their “perfect day” of experiences –all of which can be booked directly through the site.

With investors that include Jack Dorsey and Eric Schmidt, Peek joins a string of startups approaching travel from a curated discovery perspective rather than the utility function of travel giants. Startups such as Trippy, Gtrot and Wanderfly aim—whether through social features, user collections or pure editorializing–to serve up the best options at your destination and catalyze discovery.

None have exactly experienced breakaway success. Gtrot, once a social planning service, switched to a local focus, then abandoned the idea altogether in favor of a social gifting product. Trippy, which launched as a “friend-sourced” travel recommendation service, has since become a “Pinterest for Travel.”

“I think the vast majority of people who want to travel kind of know where they want to go and what they want to do and are just looking to buy the ticket or get the hotel room,” Kayak’s Chief Architect Bill O’Donnell tells Fast Company.