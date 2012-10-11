An Entrepreneur And A Neuroscientist Walk Into A Bar

Thomas Copeman and Dr. Nathan Wilson are something of an odd couple. As I sit down to join them in a Brooklyn restaurant, the two business partners do nothing to play against type. Copeman, CEO, in a flannel and with a beard flecked with grey, has the easy confidence of a serial entrepreneur (he conducted successful turns at Lululemon Australia and BodyGlide). Wilson, CTO, younger and soft-voiced, seems like he’d be more at home with one of the more affable cast members of “The Big Bang Theory” (Wilson did graduate work in neuroscience and computer science, and recently published a paper in the foremost scientific journal, Nature ). I caught up with Copeman and Wilson to learn more about their company Nara , which brings serious algorithmic firepower to the challenge of personalizing the web. Nara launched a thorough redesign of its website yesterday, and expanded its restaurant recommendation engine from eight cities to 25.

FAST COMPANY: What is Nara?



NATHAN WILSON: Nara is a next-generation personalization platform that we believe is the first one that can do Pandora on all things. Nara tries to build a neural network that approximates how your own brain thinks and connects things together.

For now you do restaurant recommendations. But you talk about being the next way we interact with the web. Are you the next Urbanspoon, or are you the next Google?



THOMAS COPEMAN: We sit in between a Google and an Urbanspoon. We’re starting out with restaurants, and then we’re extending into other key consumer categories. We’re merging into hotels, and looking now to power wine recommendations.

Nara walks into every door for you and checks the vibe.

NW: What we’re trying to do is nail the restaurant category, then nail hotels, and so on, and make an expert system on each one, and then link those together. Then we can see that people who stay at this hotel go to that restaurant. It’s silos that are interconnected, like the brain. The brain is a collection of silos: there’s a seeing brain, a hearing brain, a smelling brain, yet it’s all connected.

Pandora has enough trouble being the Pandora for music. How can you take on multiple categories?



NW: Music is a hard problem, so hats off to them. They have to come up with a new song every few minutes. What we’re doing is saying here’s a restaurant for tonight, and one for next week–it’s an easier problem in that regard.

TC: We want to turn searching into finding. We want the Internet to work for you, and not the other way around. With Nara, you sign up, you tell it what you like, and it gets to know you. Then it goes out on your behalf and brings the web to you. That’s where it becomes a personal Internet platform.

You use the phrase “neural networks” when discussing Nara. What’s a neural network?



NW: The essence of a neural network is it’s loosely coupled nodes with lot of connections. “Loosely coupled” meaning each node is autonomous, yet highly connected.