The Career Value Of A “Pointless” Sabbatical

It may seem paradoxical, but taking longer periods away from the workforce can actually help you work smarter or develop a new career direction. Sabbaticals mean that you’re not simply on vacation, but choosing not to work while gaining new experiences or refocusing your career. Recent studies attribute everything from a boost in employee retention and higher future productivity for those who take sabbaticals.

In the last five years, there’s been an increased acceptance of sabbaticals. Leaves of absence of six months or more are allowed for some employees at 29% of companies, including 6% of large companies and 11% of small companies, according to a 2012 National Study of Employers from the Families and Work Institute. Corporations like Intel, American Express, and General Mills are routinely allowing their employees to take time away from the office through partially paid sabbaticals. Recently, blogging powerhouse Gawker reportedly offered long-term employees sabbaticals of four weeks or more based on years of service.

For entrepreneurs, the logistics are tougher and stakes are higher, says Vipin Goyal, 36, the founder of SideTour, who spent six months traveling the world before launching the company. Goyal planned the sabbatical with no set notion of what he’d do afterward or job offer waiting in the wings. Instead, he wanted to use the world experience to help him shape his new ambitions. “The goal wasn’t to have all the answers,” he says.

It worked. SideTour, which raised $1.5 million in funding and launched in New York last year, is expanding to two more cities this month, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The site offers peer-to-peer original experiences such as a graffiti tour, dining with a monk, or mixology class. Site users purchase tickets to attend.





Fast Company spoke with Goyal about how he decided to take time off, what other entrepreneurs can learn from his experience, and why taking a sabbatical to help find career direction is not just for the privileged.

Knowing When It’s Time To Skip Out

Goyal had been working at online video startup Joost, backed by Skype investors. The first 18 months were great, he says, but in the fall of 2009, it became clear to him that “our company wasn’t going anywhere.” Goyal was close to joining another startup, and his wife, who had been working at Viacom for a number of years, had just started consulting independently. It’s those moments of inflection that perhaps prove most tempting–and the most sensible–for taking a break.

“We decided to take advantage of this moment,” says Goyal. “We were nervous about leaving. We had both had gone to [Harvard Business School] so there is a little bit of that mentality around what’s the next career step. Your progress usually means going from one job and one role to the next. It’s very linear.”