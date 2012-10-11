Must-Tweet TV: How The Pioneers Of Social Television Turn Viewers Into VIPs

Keep It Organic

As you know by now, the golden rule of social media is to deliver value when, where, and how your audience wants to receive it. These words were first shared at a sports conference in 2010 by Bryan Johnston, chief marketing officer at the Ultimate Fighting Championship and former senior vice president at Burton Snowboards. The beauty of social TV is that the audience is providing value right back. Naturally viewers are talking about their favorite (or least favorite) TV shows and sporting events. So let them talk back when, where, and how they want to. It not only provides a temperature on opinions and sentiment; it also extends content into a perpetual conversation kept alive even after the show is over.

For example, The X Factor realized that its highly enthusiastic following on Twitter had strong opinions about the show’s contestants. The show’s executives got in touch with Digital Royalty, and we helped them see that their viewers didn’t necessarily care if the TV show itself was listening to their opinion; they were naturally sharing their thoughts, feelings, likes, and dislikes with their peers in the interest of a more personal viewing experience. That didn’t mean it was okay to not engage them. We saw it as a huge opportunity to be immediately pursued.

We monitored their followers’ social media behavior and listened to their viewers. Then we helped The X Factor become the first show to ever harness social media’s inherent power and let viewers vote via Twitter direct message. This provided a convenient and direct means for loyal viewers to voice their opinions in a meaningful and yet official way. It also ushered them to a deeper level of engagement. Of course they’d want to see whether the one they voted for did–or didn’t–survive.

Offer Low-Barrier Engagement

It’s not a new concept for television shows to host contests highlighting viewer submissions to engage and create loyalty with viewers. However, with the evolution of social TV, the entry process has become more accessible. Instead of submitting something on a form, e-mail, phone call, or regular mail, viewers can almost instantaneously contribute to their favorite show using social media.

Jimmy Fallon is one of the pioneers of this concept. In the prehistoric age of social TV (a little more than two years ago), Fallon trailblazed by inviting fans to be part of the show by providing Twitter hashtag prompts to viewers and airing the most creative and hilarious responses on the air.

Why was this so innovative? It kept the viewers in their own space. Fallon’s calls to action require little effort. A simple, witty one-liner in a tweet you were already going to send could be your chance at late-night stardom.

What was the benefit for the TV show? Viewers were now entertained at an incremental level. They were participating with the show and invested in the next evening’s show to see if their tweet was highlighted within the broadcast. Simply said, they were elevated one notch up on the loyalty ladder. Many of the hashtags even became trending topics, which garnered accelerated awareness for the innovative hashtag game and, even more important, the show itself.