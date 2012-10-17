Emotional Resonance And The 7 Musts For Building A Movement

Here in the midst of the presidential election we inevitably find ourselves reflecting on the period, four years ago, when Obamamania gripped not just the U.S. but also seemingly much of the Western world. Who can forget the adoring crowds that greeted then-Senator Obama in Berlin, seeing him as something between a rock star and a messianic figure? This all seems like a far cry from the negativity of this campaign cycle.

I’ve always been fascinated by how movements of all types form, how they are perpetuated, and the role that different groups play in the process. I’ve sought to crystalize the essential elements, conditions, and the psychology that drives what we choose to affiliate ourselves with.

The formative aspect of any movement are what I term social contracts, which occur when a group of riled-up people form a set of largely illogical beliefs as the basis of support for a politician, celebrity, sports team, or brand. Was it logical that any newly elected president could be expected to single-handedly resolve the world’s most entrenched political and economic issues with an increasingly polarized Congress? No–and yet with a kind a mass delusion we came to believe it.

In any movement there are three pivotal groups: zealots who spark the movement, disciples who perpetuate it, and the congregation who grow it. Movements that rise and then fade, or fail to reach a point of mass adoption, often do so because they cannot progress beyond the early zealots. While Obamamania was making its mass-progression in 2008, Representative Ron Paul’s campaign, while garnering unprecedented web-based support, was trapped among the zealots, who created a limiting and polarizing effect that we again saw play out in his 2012 campaign. Conversely, until his strong performance at the first debate, Governor Romney had arguably struggled to spark the requisite emotion among zealots that is the formative element for any movement.

Ultimately, the leader of a movement seeking mass adoption must themselves take on the persona of a disciple, rather than that of a zealot. Disciples have a more reasoned and inclusive voice and perspective that the congregation respond too, in contrast to the more militant and intransigent voice of a zealot.

Whether it’s a political or a commercial movement, as emotional beings, we try to create meaning when often it doesn’t exist. Today we face information and device overload and try to form our viewpoint with fewer snippets of concrete information, and are therefore more inclined to take what I term illogical leaps. Social media increasingly acts as a means to inflame our emotions and perpetuate the illogic, and has therefore become the lifeblood of any movement, as we saw during the uprisings in Tunisia, Egypt, and Libya in 2011.

Equally important to any movement are the signs, symbols and icons, which represent an encapsulating beacon for disciples and the congregation, the removal of which can literally undermine the emotional basis for support. Consider what happened to a Roman Legion, to Rome itself, when an eagle was lost. Indeed, one of Obamamania’s greatest assets was the iconic “rising sun” logo that has been relatively absent from bumper stickers this election cycle.