Don’t Fear The Frontier: 5 Keys To Opening A New Office

Opening an office in a new market is an exciting next step for high-growth companies, but the unchartered territory can be daunting. Deciding on those first hires is incredibly important and, at times, overwhelming.

How do you ensure you have the best people to help your location thrive? During my career, I’ve discovered five keys to building a core team in a new office.

Placing too much pressure on new hires to build the framework of the office’s culture and success can be detrimental. It’s important that new team members feel comfortable, which can be accomplished by transplanting experienced company employees. These senior-level directors take the burden off new hires’ shoulders and contribute to the development of a healthy culture.

The core base of the office isn’t formed until you intermingle these two types of hires–local candidates and tenured transplants. Instead of feeling responsible for defining the company, new hires learn from mentors and pepper in local flair.

Leadership visits, meetings, or check-ins are also beneficial. New hires should never feel isolated or deserted, or the office will never be successful. Each office is a huge part of the larger organization. Show your support at all times.

At Acquity Group, we typically take a structured approach to the first ten new hires. One of the first hires should be an expert in business development with established local and industry relationships. With a strong network and solid experience, he can serve as an advocate.

The next position is a part of the business’s foundation. For us, it’s generally a senior-level technologist who can wear many hats. Not only must he know the technology we deliver, but he also must be adept at managing clients and improving business structures.