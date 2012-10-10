Groupon’s New POS Is The Latest Tool In Its Kit For Local Businesses

While working as a consultant to restaurants in 2010, Seth Harris had an idea for an iPad POS system that would help them organize seating, orders, and sales. By April of the next year he had created a prototype, and by March restaurants were using it. Two months later, Groupon acquired his company, Breadcrumb , for an undisclosed sum.

The three-month process from product release to acquisition might seem like a whirlwind for Breadcrumb, but scooping up young startups has become an almost monthly occurrence for Groupon (and an increasing number of others–see Twitter’s recent acquisition of Vine). In 2011, Groupon acquired 11 companies. This year, it has already acquired at least eight more.

Some of these companies were acquired for their talent. Many focus on recommendations or e-commerce (Groupon launched its own e-commerce service, Groupon Goods, last year). Others are daily deals companies that have gained traction outside of the United States.

But there’s another reason Groupon has been doing so much startup shopping: Its new strategy requires new products.

“Today, Groupon is a marketing tool that connects consumers and merchants,” explained CEO Andrew Mason in a letter to stockholders this May. “Tomorrow, we aim to move upstream and serve as the entry point for local transactions.”

Groupon’s new mission, Mason writes, is to become “the operating system for local commerce.”

Instead of offering only daily deals to its clients, Groupon is arming its thousands of salespeople with an entire suite of services for local businesses. Last year, it unleashed Groupon Scheduler, a tool for booking appointments online that is based largely on a product it acquired called OpenCal. In May, it launched a Rewards program. And last month, it announced a new payment service that, like Square, allows merchants to accept credit and debit cards using a dongle attached to a mobile device. That made its March acquisition of credit card processor comparison site FeeFighters make more sense.