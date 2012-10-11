Your Career Depends On Telling Good Decisions From Bad. But Do You Know How?

It’s 1 a.m. I should be in bed getting kicked around by my 2-year-old who, for some reason, we decided not to train to sleep on his own. It’s (probably) our last child, we thought, so we’ll never have a baby in our bed again. Bad idea.

Like all bad ideas, at first it felt good. But if we knew then what we know now, we’d probably choose evenings to ourselves.

And that brings me to the idea coursing through my thoughts, keeping me awake. Isn’t it all about recognizing bad ideas from good? If you accept that promotion, quit your job, launch a new business, or sign up to head a new project, your trajectory rises or falls based on your ability to recognize the good idea from the bad.

This afternoon I interviewed two people who know how to do this well. Sacha Labourey was CTO of and part of the team that built JBoss, which sold to Red Hat in 2006 for at least $350 million. John Vrionis, a managing director with Lightspeed Venture Partners, has a long list of accomplishments as a tech investor including being named a top investor in the cloud market by GigaOM in 2012.

Sacha and John have a proven record of identifying good opportunities early and both are now behind CloudBees, a software firm looking to disrupt the middleware market.

I asked each how they recognized a good opportunity early and got surprisingly similar answers. They pointed to three factors you should consider, which might give you the insight you need to prioritize the right project. I am hoping it will give me some clarity as I juggle raising capital for my digital strategy tool, finding investments for my Outthinker Fund, doing more keynote speeches, launching my TV show, supportign my training program, and doing more consulting.

1. Look for new land: Why fight for old land when you can stake out your homestead on newly created uncontested territory? Sacha and John have both seen how cloud computing has disrupted the software stack and yet middleware–the software that sits between operating systems and applications–has remained relatively unchanged. Fast forward to a world where Software as a Service (SaaS) really dominates and you will see that middleware will need to go through a radical transformation. What is more, traditional players are so invested in the old approach, they will resist destroying their businesses to go where they know they must go. This gives CloudBees a runway free of real competitive pressures to build a leading position.