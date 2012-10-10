iPad Mini Will Be Wi-Fi Only

As the purported launch date draws ever closer, more details about the iPad Mini are emerging. The Guardian reports that Apple’s small-screen tablet will be Wi-Fi only, making it cheaper to manufacture. And reports of the iPad 3 undergoing an upgrade seem to be confirmed, with the lightning connector rumour gathering pace, alongside news that the latest iteration will also sport 4G connectivity for buyers in the U.K.
The report also claims that the launch event is scheduled for November 2, and included a link to a photo(shop) of a pair of iPads one maxi, one mini together. Genuine? This writer doesn’t think so, and has suggested to her colleagues that it’s the Hallowe’en disguise of this odd couple.