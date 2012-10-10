4 Principles To Help Your Startup Grow Up

Promising startups are often led by young entrepreneurs whose leadership philosophies are shaped more by ready-made Silicon Valley notions rather than real-world insights.

Just because a company is in an early stage doesn’t mean the executives need to work 18-hour days and down Red Bulls like other 20-something drones. By instead applying old-school principles, they can build a platform and culture that is truly scalable.

Here are four traditional lessons a fledgling company needs to embrace:

In any business, human capital is the most important resource. The most advanced software in the world will not sell itself. The most innovative technology does not develop itself. Talent is the difference between success and failure.

When we launched Target Data in 2007, I over-hired in every key executive role. We had to get creative on compensation, but we assembled a management team that had the ability to run a much larger business, brought years of experience to the company and immediately gave us immense credibility with our clients.

Too often, early-stage management teams are overly junior with an intent to grow into a more senior team. But that strategy doesn’t make sense–the earliest stages of a high-growth company is the time when having senior talent can make an enormous impact. The amount of time and productivity lost when changing out a junior team as the company takes off is incredibly dangerous.

The experience a senior team brings will also help you sidestep the pitfalls. If nothing else, pick the most crucial role and over-hire for it. For instance, a technology company could focus on hiring an amazing CTO. If a company lives and dies by sales, the founder should hire the smartest vice president of sales.