Reverse-Engineering Twitter To Solve An Advertising Mystery

Recently I opened the Twitter app on my Mac and noticed something very strange: It was omitting promoted tweets from my timeline. In the side-by-side comparisons below, notice the “howaboutwe.com” promoted tweet from Twitter.com on the right is missing from the Twitter.app feed on the left.

An example of Twitter breaking its own rules, or just a bug?

Then I found a missing promoted “Pepsi” tweet on Twitter.com which was absent from the feed on my iPhone Twitter app. There was definitely something going on here. Why would Twitter differentiate content between their official mobile app and their web client?

Back in September 2010, Twitter said that it was using its own API. “It fetches data from the same endpoints that the mobile site, our apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, and every third-party application use,” wrote Britt Selvitelle in a post on the engineering blog. That appears to no longer be the case, which raises an even more hairy question: Does Twitter have an undocumented API for promoted tweets? To find out, I did what every curious engineer would and decompiled the app. (Twitter, if you’re reading this, please don’t ban me from your network.)

Reverse Engineering Twitter.app

Twitter Sleuthing 101 Disassembled the app using class-dump Found the code routine that handles network responses using Hopper.app Detected network responses from the API using GDB Compared the API output to my Timeline feed using Rested for Mac

My first idea was to set up a local proxy and examine if the Twitter.app was filtering out promoted tweets, or whether it was receiving them at all. Setting up a proxy proved not to be as easy as I had hoped. Twitter.app uses SSL encryption to communicate with the API server and because it’s set to reject self-signed certificates, trying to spoof an SSL certificate renders the app completely non-functional.

For help, I enlisted my brother Daniel Schonfeld, a seasoned hacker for help disassembling Twitter.app. Fortunately for us, the app was written almost entirely in Objective C, which meant that we’d be able to examine some of the app’s source code as it was written by Twitter’s very own engineers; usually, when disassembling C/C++ binaries, source code loses its original naming symbology, but Objective-C preserves a lot of symbols which makes it easier to follow along.

Using a nifty tool called class-dump, we began examining the contents of Twitter.app and how it was designed. First, we set out to see if we could find any mentions or references to promoted tweets. It wasn’t too long before we found this little gem buried within the code definition of the “Twitter Status” object. Notice the built-in flag for promoted tweets: