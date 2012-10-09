Telefonica To Sell Customer Data To Retailers

Telefonica, the Spanish telco with fingers in many European and Latin American pies, is to sell the data it collects from its customers to retailers. To do this, the firm has created a new agency, Telefonica Dynamic Insights, and is already hard at work developing its first product.

Smart Steps is aimed, it says, at public sector and retail. The idea is to show organisations at what time teenagers (to use one example) visit a shop or market, so that they can be better targeted.

Any teens worried that this might mean their days of playing hooky from school are numbered can breathe a sigh of relief. The data, says Telefonica, will remain anonymous.