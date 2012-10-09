Google Teaming Up With Samsung For The Nexus 10 Tablet

Google and Samsung are to launch a tablet together. The gadget will be known as the Nexus 10, a 10.1-inch tablet with a higher-resolution screen* than the third-generation iPad, claims an analyst. Richard Shim of NPD Search, who says his information has come from somewhere further down the supply chain, describes the tablet as high-end. “They’ll partner with Samsung and co-brand it with Samsung,” he says, implying that the Google name is already just shading it for dominance.

Given Apple’s perceived superiority in the tablet market, a Google-Samsung hook-up seems nothing less than logical. The two firms are already smartphone partners thanks to the Galaxy Nexus, and they are both grappling with the Cupertino firm in several markets, for Google most notably in the mapping arena, while Samsung has launched several patent suits against its American rival.

*Stop – number time! The Nexus 10 is expected to rock 299 pixels per inch, compared to the iPad 3’s 264.