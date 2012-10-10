Objective-Sea: A Reality Show About Tech Geeks That Won’t Make Us Question Humanity, Maybe

Thanks to a breathless, bikini-powered new promo trailer , the Internet has universally accepted that Bravo’s new tech-centric show, Start-Ups: Silicon Valley, is going to be a hot mess.

And, no thanks to Bravo, it’s also understood that we’ve officially entered the era of developers-as-rock-stars, brought to you in all their geeky glory under the scintillating magnifying glass of reality TV.

Though most of us tuning in will just be looking for a good laugh, on the (stiletto) heels of Silicon Valley there are also those that think TV is the perfect outlet to show the world that developers are people, too.

“We have shows for everyone, from chefs to gardeners, that spawn mini celebrities who become really approachable,” U.K.-based app developer Craig Lockwood tells Fast Company. “It’s time developers and engineers are shown in a different light.”

Lockwood is the creator of Objective-Sea, a new reality gameshow featuring 25 strangers on a remote island competing against one another for cash, prizes, and glory. But this is no Survivor.

Rather than issuing tests of physical strength and manipulation tactics, Objective-Sea will chronicle small teams of developers as they embark on a 72-hour hackathon challenge to create a winning mobile app. The teams will each be equipped with a single laptop, iPad, and iPhone per team, along with limited Internet access and basic food and rations. Each team will be tasked with creating a mobile app from start to finish, and a panel of judges will award the winning team with a cash prize and access to potential investors.