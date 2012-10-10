How Target’s CEO Inspires Teamwork At A Massive Scale

Gregg Steinhafel is one of those leaders who never uses the word “I.” In a recent exclusive interview with Fast Company, the CEO of Target Corporation peppered his conversation with “we” without once referring to that tired chestnut that there is no “i” in team. Instead, Steinhafel takes his place out in front of several hundred thousand Target team members, insisting that “we”–meaning the discount retailer’s top brass–“are the coaching staff that help design the playbook, but implement it at the same time.”

Teamwork and collaboration are terms often tossed casually into the optimistic mantras of small startups, but Target’s managed to roll out these concepts on a massive scale. Consider: Beginning with just one discount general store in 1962 (the same year it earned the affectionate moniker Tar-zhay), the chain now employs 365,000 team members (a number that heads north of 400,000 during peak holiday season) scattered across the U.S. and 30 other countries; operates 1,772 stores and counting; and rang up $68.5 billion in sales last year. Says Steinhafel: “At Target, nothing happens without a large, collaborative effort.”

And he’s well aware that that effort starts with him. A veteran of Target’s rank and file, Steinhafel joined the company back in 1979, worked his way up over the next two decades to become president, and eventually took the corner office in 2008. Through it all, he says, he’s tried to keep his eye on the ball, er, bullseye, by keeping collaboration central to Target’s culture.

Collaborative Communication–At Scale



Though he says that Target uses all types of formal and informal means to communicate internally, Steinhafel prefers email and face-to-face exchanges (in the collaborative meeting space known as Target Hall) with his staff. A self-professed early riser, Steinhafel gets up before 4 a.m. and gets through his email inbox before many of his employees have had their fourth round of REM sleep.

That doesn’t mean staff is required to wake in the wee hours to reply to a summons from their boss. “We have a sense of urgency, but we have a respectful culture not predicated on those types of responses,” Steinhafel says. “We don’t call people at night.” He’ll says often refrain from pressing “send” on one of his pre-dawn email messages until later in the day, just to reinforce that.

Team members at all levels from stores, distribution centers, and headquarters are encouraged to use Target’s array of social media tools to share news and stay connected. Facebook-like internal platforms allow staff to post comments, respond to others’ and “like” posts. One platform, Redtalk, allows team members to “follow” other team members, join groups, and receive announcements. Then there’s the Target Wiki, an internal corporate encyclopedia that builds on product and procedure knowledge with a Quora-esque Q&A functionality.

Not only do all these investments serve to cement the collaborative spirit, but also to make the team better equipped to sell more of everything Target flogs, from Marc Jacobs-designed fashion collaborations, cosmetics, and groceries to electronics and toothpaste–no matter what job they’re in.