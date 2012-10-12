10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Tattoos, The Rock, And More



1. 9 Artists Who Stretch The Rules Of Tattoo Design

Co.Design

Check out what some of the hottest tattoo artists are inking on human canvas.

6. No Filter: How Instagram Caused Hipstamatic To Lose Focus And Gamble On Social

Fast Company

Austin Carr continues to track Hipstamatic’s movements in the wake of Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram.

7. Hulu Struggles To Survive The Influence Of Its Parent Companies

Fast Company

Hulu was so disruptive to online video that its CEO, Jason Kilar, may have revolutionized his way out of a job.

8. Will London Be The First City With Commuter Swim Lanes?

Co.Design

Inspired by the High Line, British architects are looking to convert canals into commuter swimming lanes.

9. Haitian Villagers Are Sure Sorry To Hear About Your #FIRSTWORLDPROBLEMS

Co.Create

It turns out that “FirstWorldProblems” are not so entertaining to impoverished Haitians.

2. A diamond bigger than Earth?

Reuters

Diamonds larger than Earth exist. Maybe it’s time to accelerate the space program.

3. The iPhone 5 Is a Miracle

Slate

Farhad Manjoo retracts his condemnation and dubs the iPhone 5 the “best phone ever.” What changed his mind? Unparalleled build quality.

