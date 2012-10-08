Iran Blocks Media File Downloads

Iranian authorities have blocked users from downloading foreign-hosted MP3, MP4, AVI, and SWF files. Since October 4, Iranian Internet users have been unable to access millions of videos and sound files hosted abroad. British non-profit Small Media reports that the move, implemented by Iran’s telecommunications ministry for unknown reasons, has severely hampered Iran’s programming and information technology communities. The new censorship measures are taking place while Iran is suffering through an economic crisis; government efforts to set up a national, heavily censored Iranian intranet are also intensifying. Dissident websites hosted abroad routinely host archived media for easy distribution via miniSD cards and USB drives.