Google In Breach Of E.U. Privacy Laws, Say Commissioners

The Guardian is reporting today that the E.U.’s data protection commissioners are unhappy that Google’s privacy policy breaches European privacy laws. The Mountain View firm made sweeping changes at the start of the year, bringing all the data collected from search, YouTube, and Google+ together. If the Euro-powers that be order Google to undo the changes, it could be like trying to “unscramble the egg.”
The E.U. is already embroiled in anti-trust issues with the firm, claiming competition issues exist within many of Google’s businesses. There was also a well-documented clash two years ago, with the Californian firm threatening (in a non-threatening way, of course) to remove Google Street View from Europe the last time the E.U. privacy commissioner voiced his concerns about the firm’s data harvesting.