Believe Entertainment Group Pioneers New Ways To Connect Users To Brands And Talent

Even Rupert Murdoch, the world’s foremost champion of old-school print, can no longer deny that media has moved to a digitally-enabled world. A world where audiences are just as likely, if not even more, to watch their favorite TV shows on their computer, Xbox, or mobile device as they are on their TV. Unlike before, the television and digital worlds are colliding in a battle for ad dollars, eyeballs and original content that can effectively break through in this new paradigm of user-controlled content.

Not only are audiences in the driver’s seat, they are also no longer passive. They share, comment, and interact with content and their favorite celebrities directly via a range of social media outlets. And now, the tremendous task of creating the next generation of content, and ever more meaningful ways for audiences and brands to engage this new world order is giving rise to a range of new entertainment pioneers. Among these pioneers are Dan Goodman and William (Bill) H. Masterson III, co-founders of the New York-based digital entertainment company, Believe Entertainment Group.

“We don’t look at this business as making shows for the web,” Goodman explained. “It’s programming the next generation of mainstream entertainment. It’s not digital entertainment; it’s just simply entertainment to today’s tech savvy viewers.”

Masterson says the secret behind the success isn’t new; great talent and content is still the driving force behind it all. “It’s always been the case that fans and audiences rally around their favorite artists and celebrities, and most importantly, great programming they actually want to watch… the only difference is today it’s much harder to push it to them, and you have to rebuild the model around the way they integrate this programming into their jam-packed lifestyle.”

The audience today controls when and where they’ll consume content. Audience viewership has moved from “primetime” to “my time” using the power of the web, mobile devices, tablets and digital TV platforms like Hulu, Vudu, and YouTube. The traditional “push” model of broadcasting messages to consumers is losing its relevance in a world where time shifted viewing has drastically increased, making advertisers hungrier than ever to attach themselves to more effective ways to grab the attention of their consumers and increase engagement with their brands.

But knowing how, where, and when to launch shows and incorporate new advertising models is anything but a clear-cut path. Nick Pahade, CEO of the North America division for the media ad agency Initiative, an Interpublic Group company whose client roster includes MillerCoors, Hyundai/Kia and Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group, says content strategies are evolving and advertisers are seeking more credible and meaningful ways to spend their growing video ad dollars.

Both Goodman and Masterson, individually and through Believe Entertainment Group, have been at the forefront of the digital entertainment industry. These gentlemen have generated over five hundred million views with their highly successful integrated content properties merging Fortune 500 companies like HP, Nike, Sprite and more with high profile talent, like LeBron James, Tiësto, Seth MacFarlane, and Jennifer Lopez. This innovation-producing duo have a large footprint in the original digital content arena with an extensive track record of successfully developing, launching and monetizing talent-driven, original content across numerous digital platforms such as AOL, Hulu, YouTube, Xbox and at a fraction of the cost of traditional “studio” productions. By leveraging the digital distribution landscape, they are able to minimize production costs, and maximize quality and audience viewership, while building and connecting their audiences through social media platforms.