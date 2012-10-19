Want Proof That Market Fit Is Everything? Test Your App In The Slums Of Sao Paulo

Connect a smart team with a huge market, and the results can be explosive growth. But fitting the two together can mean months of validation and product testing–sometimes leading to results you’d never expect. “The temptation is to do it as easily as possible–put up a solution and get Google AdWords out there,” says Derek Fears, the American cofounder of Emprego Ligado , a job-search platform for Brazil’s underclass. “It may be an elegant solution that makes sense to you, but isn’t what people want or need.”

Dee, Fears, and Rosenbloom

Fears is talking about Sao Paulo’s blue-collar labor market, which he and his cofounders believed could make leaps in efficiency if it were brought online. The problem: People here get jobs by word-of-mouth, so neither the job seekers nor the jobs ever make it to the web. Building a solution would take months of on-the-ground research like the kind ethnographer Tricia Wang does for Nokia or Microsoft.

Emprego Ligado, which translates to “connected job,” launched in Sao Paulo this summer with the aim of connecting unskilled laborers to jobs close to home via SMS: Workers text the system when they need a job, and they system texts back with jobs in the area that match their preferences. It sounds simple enough, but arriving at a working model required dismantling every assumption the founders had about their target market.

“The password field, when you’re signing up–I would assume most people would think this means they should create a password,” says Fears. “But watching people completing forms who’ve only ever signed up for email, that’s not evident for them. So they’d assume it was asking for the password to their Hotmail account and they’d get confused.”

Ask someone working in a Sao Paulo supermarket where they live, and they’ll always give you an answer you’d never expect–up to 20 or 30 kilometers away, explains Jacob Rosenbloom, another cofounder. “There are cities within cities here, and while there are plenty of blue-collar jobs, the distribution of labor here isn’t exactly optimal.” Poor job fit means the churn rate can be anywhere from 60% to 90% for customer service jobs, and workers are frequently late because of their commutes. Sao Paulo’s air quality suffers as much as its workers. “We knew this would be difficult, but if we can help the bottom of the pyramid, and there’s a green element–that we really like,” says Fears.





He and his two cofounders, Rosenbloom and Nathan Dee, decided to tackle the problem with good old-fashioned sociological research, which they used as a basis for a simple working prototype. “We are an engineering team with degrees in statistics,” says Fears, “but really the key was following the MVP model.”

The first challenge was choosing a medium. Web penetration is growing in Brazil’s underclass thanks to cheap Android devices, but it’s still not utilized consistently. Mobile penetration is over 100%, but when Fears and his team began doing market research, they found that 85% of the operational workforce here uses prepaid talk and text with no data. “Once we realized SMS was comfortable for everyone, then we hired developers in Chicago to build a prototype in Drupal,” says Fears. But connecting their site to an SMS gateway required partnerships with the mobile carriers here–not exactly something you can register for online.