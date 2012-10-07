Obama, Romney, And The Forgotten Entrepreneurial Class

I don’t know what statistics Obama and Romney look at when they are assessing the state of small business in America–and I really don’t care–because they are missing something. And it is big.

For all the concerns they cite about the plight of small business, from tax burdens to health care costs and so on, what pols of all stripes are missing is that America is experiencing a wave of entrepreneurialism unlike anything we’ve ever had before.

Inspired by the likes of Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook, by the incredible success of Steve Jobs and Apple, by nimble new industrial designers, by the myriad app-makers and startups populating Silicon Valley, Silicon Alley, and every place in between, a generation of people–young and old–are enthusiastically and optimistically setting out to build new businesses and to invent new ways of doing business. Some of them tap into new platforms like Kickstarter, Etsy, and Indiegogo. Some tap into incubators like TechStars and Y Combinator. Sometimes these entrepreneurs are moonlighting, sometimes they work within huge corporations, and sometimes, yes, they are in a garage or a coffee house or a co-working space.

But that doesn’t make this phenomenon any less real.

Aaron Levie is a college dropout who became obsessed with file-sharing and built a cloud storage business called Box that now employs hundreds of people.

The presidential candidates are fond of recalling a store owner that they met in Topeka or a mechanic from Wappinger Falls. Let me share some folks that I’ve met recently: Clara Shih, 29, is a first-generation American who came out of the Chicago public schools and has built her own 90-person social-media firm, Hearsay. Aaron Levie is a college dropout who became obsessed with file-sharing and built a cloud storage business called Box that now employs hundreds of people. I’ve heard the entire class of incoming MBA students at the University of Michigan cheer each others’ ideas for startups that could revive Detroit. I’ve attended a hipster confab called Summit Series, started by a twentysomething named Elliot Bisnow, that brought together enthusiastic new-enterprise creators of all ages. I’ve met with a former general who has started his own consultancy, and an established entertainment exec who has injected high-octane risk-taking into cable-TV blandness. I’ve listened to government officials–including those within the White House–assert that innovation is rising in their sphere, and I’ve heard education officials explain how they are remaking the student experience. Rachel Shectman runs a store in New York City that completely changes what it sells at regular intervals; Cyrus Massoumi runs a business called ZocDoc that is revolutionizing how patients book appointments.