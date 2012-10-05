10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Starbucks, “Princess Bride,” And More

This week we uncover valuable strategic advice from The Princess Bride and give you a glimpse into the formative years of Bill Nye the Science Guy. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.
1. An Experimental New Starbucks Store: Tiny, Portable, And Hyper Local
Co.Design
Starbucks is evolving their look with woodsy, LEED-certified stores.
The Histories Of 11 Super Famous Logos, From Apple To Levi’s
Co.Design
Ever wonder about the histories of the most famous logos today? Read on to find out more.
7 Ways To Stimulate Your Capacity For Creativity
Fast Company
Don Peppers offers some tips on how to stimulate a stagnant mind.
“The Princess Bride” And The Man In Black’s Lessons In Competitive Strategy
Fast Company
Mark McNeilly derives business strategy lessons from “The Princess Bride.” Might be time to poison your opponents.
High-Speed Photography Turns Water Droplets Into Liquid Sculptures
Co.Design
Who knew that a drop of water could be so amazing? I suppose Markus Reugels did.
How Bill Nye Became The Science Guy. And A Ballet Shoe Inventor. And a Political Voice
Fast Company
Bill Nye became the Science Guy because of Steve Martin?
Your Facebook Fans Are Hiding Your Posts At An Alarming Rate
Fast Company
Afraid that people are hiding from your posts? These tips should help marry your intent with your customer’s expectations.
How Airbnb Evolved To Focus On Social Rather Than Searches
Co.Design
Airbnb gives some design and coding advice that helped enable their tremendous growth.
9. Welcome To The Human Butcher Shop–Grossest PR Stunt Ever?
Co.Create
It turns out that Resident Evil 6 missed the mark in both its PR efforts and game design. Click on if you dare.
The New SimCity Will Turn You Into An Urban Planning Nut
Co.Exist
I’m not sure if we can call SimCity a “sim” anymore. This is real life.
Check out our favorite stories from around the web this week.
1. FYI: Is It Legal To 3-D Print A Handgun?
POPSCI
Ethical questions have arisen now that we are capable of “printing” weapons. Should we put limits on what people are permitted to make for personal use?
2. ”Kickstarter Is Not A Store”
Slate
We have touched on this idea before, but could Kickstarter revive American manufacturing?
3. Chicago Entrepreneur Liz Ormesher Salcedo Creates Everpurse: A Purse That Charges Your Cell Phone
NY Daily News
What every girl needs. More phone power.
