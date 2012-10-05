advertisement
10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Starbucks, “Princess Bride,” And More

This week we uncover valuable strategic advice from The Princess Bride and give you a glimpse into the formative years of Bill Nye the Science Guy. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.

By Dan Asadorian3 minute Read

New Starbucks

1. An Experimental New Starbucks Store: Tiny, Portable, And Hyper Local

Co.Design

Starbucks is evolving their look with woodsy, LEED-certified stores.

Logos

2.

The Histories Of 11 Super Famous Logos, From Apple To Levi’s

Co.Design

Ever wonder about the histories of the most famous logos today? Read on to find out more.

Duck

3.

7 Ways To Stimulate Your Capacity For Creativity

Fast Company

Don Peppers offers some tips on how to stimulate a stagnant mind.

Princess Bride

4.

“The Princess Bride” And The Man In Black’s Lessons In Competitive Strategy

Fast Company

Mark McNeilly derives business strategy lessons from “The Princess Bride.” Might be time to poison your opponents.

Liquid Sculpture

5.

High-Speed Photography Turns Water Droplets Into Liquid Sculptures

Co.Design

Who knew that a drop of water could be so amazing? I suppose Markus Reugels did.

Bill Nye

6.

How Bill Nye Became The Science Guy. And A Ballet Shoe Inventor. And a Political Voice

Fast Company

Bill Nye became the Science Guy because of Steve Martin?

Horse Blinder

7.

Your Facebook Fans Are Hiding Your Posts At An Alarming Rate

Fast Company

Afraid that people are hiding from your posts? These tips should help marry your intent with your customer’s expectations.

Air Bnb

8.

How Airbnb Evolved To Focus On Social Rather Than Searches

Co.Design

Airbnb gives some design and coding advice that helped enable their tremendous growth.

Human Butcher Shop

9. Welcome To The Human Butcher Shop–Grossest PR Stunt Ever?

Co.Create

It turns out that Resident Evil 6 missed the mark in both its PR efforts and game design. Click on if you dare.

10.

The New SimCity Will Turn You Into An Urban Planning Nut

Co.Exist

I’m not sure if we can call SimCity a “sim” anymore. This is real life.

Check out our favorite stories from around the web this week.

Printed Handgun

1. FYI: Is It Legal To 3-D Print A Handgun?

POPSCI

Ethical questions have arisen now that we are capable of “printing” weapons. Should we put limits on what people are permitted to make for personal use?

Kickstarter Watch

2. ”Kickstarter Is Not A Store”

Slate

We have touched on this idea before, but could Kickstarter revive American manufacturing?

Battery Purse

3. Chicago Entrepreneur Liz Ormesher Salcedo Creates Everpurse: A Purse That Charges Your Cell Phone

NY Daily News

What every girl needs. More phone power.

