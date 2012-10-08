For A Finer Forecast, Pull Apart The Future

We had just entered a Manhattan restaurant, one of my former NYU students and I, when the topic of forecasting came up. He said that in his thousand-person IT firm, he and fellow decision makers couldn’t look any further than two to three years ahead into the future. I’ve heard similar decision-restrictive assumptions from numerous leaders, and while I disagreed with his comment, my hunger kept me from speaking up. I could only focus on the meal ahead.

A bit later, he remarked that his development cycle takes about 12-18 months to complete. Not wanting him to limit himself, I couldn’t let the comment go without saying something.

I began by asking five unassuming questions about components of his product’s life cycle, and then I outlined for him on a napkin the breakdown of the entire cycle into its individual activities:

“How long is your sales cycle?”Answer: 24 months “How long is your production/development cycle?” Answer: 12-24 months “How long is does it take to complete an installation?” Answer: 6-18 months “How long is tech support offered?” Answer: 24 months “How long are any extended warrantees/liabilities?”Answer: 12 months

He quickly realized that there was no way his management team’s forecasting outlook would need to be limited to only two years into the future. He also understood that compartmentalizing the big-picture was easier than trying to forecast the big picture in one chunk.

By breaking down forecasting (in this case, the product life cycle) into its individual activities, this leader created two decision-making advantages:

The extended timeline of 6 ½ to 8 ½ years–more accurate than the two to three years he originally assumed when he considered the product life cycle in its totality–projected his ability to forecast farther into the future

Seeing each activity individually would ensure that he addressed each more thoroughly and precisely, affording him a more comprehensive view of the cycle to better inform his decision making.

I call this activity-based forecasting–performing it is quite simple. Instead of tackling the task of forecasting “The Future” of something all at once, you separate the whole into its parts or “activities,” forecast each, and then reassemble them to formulate a more accurate view of what’s to come.

Perhaps you’ve been in a meeting when someone has asked you to give a five- or ten-year projection. Attempting to give an accurate forecast all at once seems daunting, but separating the time span into more manageable increments increases manageability and accuracy.