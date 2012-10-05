Would You Pay To Discover Social Influencers?

The first thing we usually think of when we hear the word “influencer” is Klout , followed by a bad +K joke. The idea of tacking a be-all, end-all number onto our social significance may seem trifling, but social scoring is becoming an increasingly attractive method for businesses, marketers, and agencies to discover their best customers and brand evangelists. And following them are a crop of startups who are trying to help them wade through all that social data and, along the way, make a profit.

One service, Little Bird, is trying a novel approach: surfacing what it calls “trusted influencers and experts on any topic online.” Formerly known as Plexus, Little Bird just launched today in private beta with $1 million in funding from investors including Mark Cuban and early Twitter lead engineer Blaine Cook.

Little Bird lets you run reports based on specific search terms and will spit back up to 3,000 organizations and people it thinks are relevant. So if you search for a term such as “incubators,” Little Bird will suggest a few influencers it thinks you might want to know about–in a demo, I saw Dave McClure and Fred Wilson pop up on that list. It also throws in filters such as an Insider Score that determines which influencers are the most influential (try to keep up) within a particular expert group. For example, Techstars’ Insider Score is 348, indicating the number of Little Bird-determined incubator specialists following Techstars on Twitter.

CEO Marshall Kirkpatrick tells Fast Company Little Bird, which he says is getting LinkedIn and Google+ integration in the coming weeks, is much more effective at surfacing influencers than simply doing a blind web crawl for “incubators,” which he says can bring up a lot of false-positives and isn’t necessarily backed by the endorsement of other specialists.

“It’s a ‘9 out of 10 dentists recommend’ model,” explains CEO Marshall Kirkpatrick. “Except we’re not looking at explicit recommendations. We’re looking at who these people have chosen to connect to.”

Kirkpatrick, a former data journalist and founder of ReadWriteWeb who prides himself on having used data to beat TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington to news stories, says the comparisons Little Bird gets to Klout are unfair.

“This is not about absolute popularity like Klout is,” he says. “We’re not looking for people for our customers to cajole into rebroadcasting corporate messages to large audiences, which I think is the best use case for Klout. We’re looking for people to learn from, and, frankly, we find better ones.”