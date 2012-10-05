This Week In Bots: Bee Serious! Introducing A Robot That’s Smarter Than A Buzzing Insect

Precision quadrocopter aerobatics are always eye-pleasing, but the amazing display can distract us from remembering why someone bothered to do that. Now ETH Zurich has a new video of three quadrocopters cooperating to toss a ball in the air and catch it in a net–it’s impressive. But it also demonstrates incredible coordination and advanced processing in each machine to keep its balance in the air as it experiences complex dynamic forces from the net. It’s all about improving the utility of these amazing machines, which will eventually help their use as drones.

PR2 from Willow Garage is already one of the most promising research robots because of his widespread use in universities–enabling scientists and engineers to refine algorithms for making robots work alongside humans. Now the Automaton blog reports a PR2 at Georgia Tech has been programmed to carry trays around without spilling the contents. This is a surprisingly tricky task that you take for granted, thanks to practice and acute awareness of the balance of a tray. But it’s a hard task for robots, and one that they must master if they’re to be useful as robot butlers or in medicine (because as well as tray-carrying it’s useful to be able to balance complex objects).

The Thermite RC robot is in the news this week because it’s being heralded as the world’s first production fire-fighting robot. It’s a lot like a rugged caterpillar robot along the lines of iRobot’s warbots, and it can be operated from a quarter of a mile away and shoot 600 gallons of water a minute onto a blaze. It has to tug a firehose behind it, of course, which is perhaps one weakness. But because it can be used in dangerous situations you wouldn’t want a human fire-fighter going near (like a chemical fire or an uncontrolled forest fire) it’s likely to be incredibly useful. It’s also not going to be the last fire bot you hear about.

An oldie, but goodie. And how could we not show this now that James Bond is back on our screen in Skyfall? Plus it’s another demonstration of how incredibly precise quadrocopter drones can be programmed to fly.

Transporter turtle bots. As well as aerial drones, the students at ETH Zurich are also working on an incredible robot called Naro-Tartaruga. It’s a seagoing robot, designed to loosely bio-mimic the swimming motion of turtles. These amazing creatures swim their bulky bodies through water with relative ease, maneuverability, and high efficiency–all things we guess might make a giant sea-swimming cargo robot a potentially useful alternative to giant transporter ships.

Nissan’s car robot. At the CEATEC show this week the carmaker Nissan showed off its latest robot car development, and it’s an eye-opener. The NSC-2015 is a very modified Nissan Leaf that can park itself, come when you call it via a smartphone, and alert you if someone tries to steal it–even delivering live 360-degree video footage of the car’s exterior so you can see the thief. Some of this tech will be in production cars in 2015 and 2016, but in a limited form, and self-parking may only be enabled in dedicated lots.

Sweden’s robot museum guide. A new robot has joined the fleet of machines helping guide visitors around museums, and in this case she’s called Bib and she’s working at the Technical Museum in Malmo, Sweden. She uses several tricks to make her more approachable, including being voiced by a Swedish comedienne in a local accent, and being able to ask for help if she falls over or gets lost.