Jay-Z Brings Brooklyn To YouTube With Life+Times Channel

Jay-Z is bringing his brand to YouTube with the launch of the Life+Times Channel . Saturday night’s launch will kick off with a live stream of the Brooklyn-born rapper and entrepreneur’s final concert at the Barclays Center, home to his beloved Brooklyn Nets (a team that he partially owns).

A collaboration with IconicTV, Life+Times is expected to work like a TV network does, right down to making money from advertising. There will be original content that showcases Jay-Z’s interests, with programs on food, architecture, fashion, and electronics. “We’ve been approaching this channel and programming it as a real channel,” says IconicTV’s Chief Creative, Michael Hirschorn. “Not at the level of an MTV or a BET. At least not yet.”