Good Fail, Bad Fail: What Made Caterpillar And Unmade Enron

In terms of their backgrounds, the similarities between Ken Lay, former CEO of Enron, and Jim Owens, former CEO of Caterpillar Inc., are remarkable. Lay and Owens were born less than two years apart, grew up in households where money was scarce, went to public schools, worked numerous jobs to help their families, went to state universities, and ultimately earned their Ph.D.’s in economics before becoming CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

While the similarities of background, position, education, and opportunity are remarkable, in terms of their leadership stories, the differences are distinct. Specifically, Owens achieved numerous successes in large part by learning from his own mistakes as well as the mistakes of others, In 2001 Lay attempted to hide his mistakes and those of others and as a consequence went from the top of the charts to ending as one of the most catastrophically flawed leaders in US business history.

In the early 1980s, Owens was a mid-level manager at Caterpillar. He recalls, “I started paying close attention to the whats and whys of the company’s mistakes.” At one point during the ’80s recession, Caterpillar was losing up to $1 million a day. The attention Owens paid to mistakes made by others during this time created the foundation for his strategies during the 2008–2011 world recession–strategies that proved remarkably successful and put Caterpillar in a very select group of companies that were celebrated by Wall Street as weathering the recession relatively unscathed.

Owen’s story is not unique. We have found a common theme among industry’s greatest leaders: Their most important lessons have come from trial and error. Unfortunately, if understandably, many of us don’t pursue the trial because we are fearful of making the error.

Mistakes are part of taking healthy risk. They provide us with new ways of thinking and give us new insights into how we can improve as leaders. Real failure doesn’t come from making mistakes; it comes from avoiding errors at all possible cost, from fear of taking risks to the inability to grow. Being mistake-free is not success—in fact, it’s not even possible. Still, we often avoid risks and ignore (and sometimes even hide) our mistakes. We don’t like to talk about our mistakes and bring attention to them. It feels safer to look the other way or sweep them under the rug. But doing so stifles growth and dooms us to repeat our mistakes–it’s why so many have the same struggles over and over again.

So why is it that we don’t we embrace challenges and become accepting of mistakes, learning from them and ultimately growing from them? And if learning from mistakes has so much value, why is it taboo to even talk about mistakes in the context of business and leadership? The answers aren’t hard to find.

We are all evaluated on how well we perform our jobs. Companies pay their employees to succeed, not to fail. The better the performance review, the better we are compensated. However, performance reviews tend to reward us on our short-term success and penalize us for our short-term mistakes. Rarely does someone receive a performance review spanning several years. And personal growth from mistakes is an evolutionary process. It takes time. Mistakes today usually hurt our performance evaluations in the short term. So we hide them, or even worse, simply avoid making them by “playing it safe.”