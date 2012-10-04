How KitchenAid Spun A Twitter Crisis Into A PR Coup

Everyone makes mistakes. It’s whether you learn from them that separates the brands that retain your loyalty from the ones you now drive by.

In this context, consider last night’s tweet from KitchenAid during the presidential debate:

”Obamas gma even knew it was going 2 b bad! ‘She died 3 days b4 he came president’. #nbcpolitics”

Sent from your personal account, where your like-minded friends make up the primary audience, the offending tweet may have slipped by relatively unnoticed. However, sent from a corporate channel, the tweet is no longer associated with a person but with a brand and its products.

Confronted with this crisis, the kitchen appliance-maker sprung into action, combining several smart ingredients into a response that was swift, serious, and sustained. As a result, the damage to its brand will be minimal. Indeed, the company’s apology amounts to a case study in digital damage control.

Let’s review the timeline. During the debate, 19 abbreviated and incendiary words flew forth from @KitchenAidUSA to 24,000 followers.

First, KitchenAid deleted the tweet–there’s no sense in leaving your garbage out in front of your restaurant. Check.