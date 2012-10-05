9 Tips From A Master Sommelier For Hosting Unforgettable Business Events

Every event you put on for others is an opportunity to create an indelible impression–a special moment–in the minds of others. Even tired and jaded businesspeople who attend a lot of business networking events enjoy social gatherings that feature a festive atmosphere, a few surprises, warm hospitality, good food, and the opportunity to enjoy company.

Entertaining is about making others feel special at business events you host. It’s therefore important to dive into your hosting role with gusto, extending the welcome mat to people as they arrive, exuding warmth and hospitality, setting the tone for why people are together, and describing what the evening is all about. If you decide to have a”theme” for the evening–for example,”Select Wines of the New World/Old World”–share this with attendees and explain the fun way people will be introduced to different wines and foods over the course of their evening together. To prepare for your social responsibilities as a entertainer, consider taking a wine and food course to learn more about the culinary arts and the finer points of entertaining others.

A sommelier or wine merchant will be very knowledgeable about wine and will be able to help you design unique wine and food pairings to feature at your dinner or reception. You may also want to retain a caterer and engage your corporate support staff to coordinate event logistics, develop invitation lists, send invitations, and determine specific menus, timing, and other details.

At many corporate events the only alcoholic beverages people serve are cheap, garden-variety brands of Chardonnay, Cabernet, or Merlot. It’s the same boring stuff you’d find in any hotel minibar or on any short-haul domestic airline flight! So why not be more imaginative? Instead of everyday Chardonnay and Merlot, offer people Sauvignon Blanc (Sancerre), Tempranillo (Rioja), Sangiovese (Chianti), and other wines that go well with specific foods.

Ever enjoyed a night of dining in a three-star restaurant in France? On arrival, the waiter or waitress typically brings you an extraordinarily scrumptious little morsel of something the French call an amuse-gueule, or palate tickler. People are so hungry when they first arrive that downing this tiny tidbit makes a hugely positive impression. The French, who are masters of entertaining and the culinary arts, know this. So they give diners what is arguably the best thing they’ll have all night at the beginning of the evening. It then sets the tone for the entire meal to come.

You should do the same thing. Most people will arrive for your event coming from work, and perhaps after running around at the office all day. They’re likely to be famished. So instead of offering them mixed nuts, pretzels, raw vegetables, and potato chips like everybody else does, serve them small sampler portions of foods like Scottish smoked salmon, foie gras, or, perhaps my favorite appetizer of all, jamón ibérico de bellota, a kind of Spanish ham that looks like prosciutto but is far more exotic.

Wine pairings can take many forms. You could, for example, do a side-by-side blind comparison of a good wine ($15 a bottle) and a very good wine ($35 a bottle) and see how people distinguish the flavor of one from the other. Or you could serve a Cabernet from France and one from California to illustrate how geography influences winemaking styles and taste. Or you could serve up the same wine from two different vintages to demonstrate the significance of vintage variation to a wine’s flavor. Do two to four side-by-side comparisons of wines throughout an evening (followed by complementary food items and/or dinner courses), moving from reds to whites to dessert wines.

Serving two wines simultaneously melts the ice and helps people mingle. I’ve done these pairings hundreds of times with groups of different sizes, and it injects a whole new social dimension into an evening, as people ponder what they’ve tasted and chat about it with their fellow guests. Doing such comparisons is also a great way to broaden people’s taste repertoires, and they will thank you for this at the end of the evening because you’re giving them something tangible that they can take back and share with their own friends and colleagues!