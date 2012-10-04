Google, American Publishers Settle Over Google’s Digital Books [Updated]

Google and the Association of American Publishers have just announced they’ve reached a settlement in their long running dispute over in-copyright texts being used inside Google’s Library Project.

The settlement means U.S. publishers can choose whether or not their books and journals can appear in Google’s Library Project. Five AAP members brought a lawsuit against Google in October 2005 because they saw Google’s plan to digitize and share their content as an infringement of copyright. The agreement effectively allows publishers to sell books that Google digitized for its library project through Google Books, purchasable via Google Play.

Google and the AAP note that other terms of the agreement are confidential, and stress that “This settlement does not affect Google’s current litigation with the Authors Guild or otherwise address the underlying questions in that suit.”

Update: The Author’s Guild emailed Fast Company with their official response to today’s news. Paul Aiken, executive director, noted: “The publishers’ private settlement, whatever its terms, does not resolve the authors’ copyright infringement claims against Google. Google continues to profit from its use of millions of copyright-protected books without regard to authors’ rights, and our class-action lawsuit on behalf of U.S. authors continues.” Essentially, we can expect this fight to continue.