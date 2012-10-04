Approaching Retirement Age, A Psychiatrist Joins The Army

During her seven years in the service, Tomsyck who’s regularly based in Germany, has served on the edge of the action during U.S. missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, where she learned just how valuable an experienced psychologist can be in today’s Army. In fact, in 2011, Colonel Tomsyck was awarded a Bronze Star for exceptionally meritorious service.

But the most surprising thing to come out of her second life as a solider was what the trained, seasoned psychologist learned about fear, stress, and control–often in extreme circumstances.

Tomsyck considered joining the service back in the ’70s, but her mother nearly had a fit, she says. Then after the attacks of September 11, 2001, she found herself again looking for a way to serve. At the same time, she was searching for a way to shake up her life before life shook her up. Her psychiatric practice was growing so fast it had started to get away from her. “I’d tried many ways to adjust my schedule, but the demand was so great, I couldn’t get control of it. I was close to burning out, but I didn’t have a clue at the time,” Tomsyck says.

So she enlisted.

I had no earthly idea that the Army needed psychiatrists, but it turned out I had a skill they could use.

She and her husband had always dreamed of living in Europe and part of her deal with the Army was that in exchange for the years of experience she brought, she wanted to be based in Europe. She’s currently stationed in Germany. “This is my first and only duty station–if you don’t count six months in Iraq and six months in Afghanistan,” Tomsyck says.

After a little more than a year on active duty, a Commander called looking to fill a vacancy in Iraq. Tomsyck volunteered. She was deployed to a small forward operating base in an old hospital building right across from Sadr City. “We saw a lot of action,” she says. It was a three-month tour. “But I stayed for a total of six months.”