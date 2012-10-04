Disney To Use 3-D Printing As Part Of Toy Manufacture Process

Disney is stepping into the world of 3-D printing for its toy manufacturing. The firm is looking into how to improve some of its lighting features on its products, and says that it is a cheaper way of building prototypes than the traditional way of constructing the individual elements of a toy and then painstakingly putting them together. The concept looked at what it called “light pipes”–optical fibers–and tubes filled with air, both of which were made by a 3-D printer.