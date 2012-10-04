Passbook Adds More Big Names To Its Roster As Starbucks Joins The Club

Apple has speared another couple of high-profile names for its Passbook idea. Starbucks now includes the system on its free app, meaning that customers can buy food and store gift cards on their phones. And McDonalds’ GoMacDo app is available in France as a testing ground for the service, although it’s not strictly new, having been around since 2009, and only being limited to around 50 of the hamburger chain’s outlets in France.