Steal That Idea: 5 Smart Ways Presidential Candidates Mine Big Data

Big data analytics has and continues to transform the race to the White House. Strategists for both presidential candidates are increasingly relying on digital technology and analytics to find, engage and, most importantly, activate voters and donors. These strategies offer some valuable lessons–and caveats–for chief marketing officers and sales leaders.

Like campaign strategists, CMOs need to find, engage, and activate customers in a data-rich landscape. A proliferation of social platforms coupled with an emerging culture of sharing has generated not only massive amounts of user data but also a wide array of opportunities to make connections with customers.

Among the many digital strategy and data analytics lessons from the current US presidential campaign, five stand out:

1. Go micro. Both political camps have hired more than 100 mathematicians, statisticians, data scientists, and software engineers to sift through data (including credit accounts, purchase history, property tax records, and charitable contributions) and psychographic information like values, interests, and attitudes. The two camps are amassing data to find donors, customize donation requests, and create a coherent view of voters’ social graphs to find influencers in local communities.

Marketers need to embrace this kind of advanced micro-targeting to connect the dots between people, networks, and preferences to understand how to motivate customers. More importantly, they need to bring the same kind of clear-eyed, focused devotion to a tangible goal that the campaigns have shown. This isn’t analysis for its own sake. Analytics must lead to action that drives growth. One high-tech company, for example, used advanced analytics to mine social media conversations, match them with customer databases, and funnel qualified leads to sales reps resulting in a 80% hit rate.

2. Go mobile. Both candidates are courting mobile voters like never before. The campaigns have released mobile apps with basic capabilities enable supporters to donate, locate campaign events, and find polling locations. Better features include social integration, which makes apps more powerful by allowing users to post to Facebook and Twitter, and to coordinate events with friends directly from the app. These applications merge social mobile and local (SoLoCo) into effective campaign engagement with voters and potential voters.

Mobile apps are also a smart way for marketers to create a deeper connection with customers, for example, by delivering convenience–like simplifying payments at stores and providing geo-targeted custom offers. Retailers see the ability to easily reach consumers when and where they shop, and to rapidly adjust offers to accommodate changing circumstances. All this gives marketers a powerful tool that can help them to truly own the customer experience. Visa, for example, has enabled The Gap to understand a shopper’s physical location, much as online retailers use a consumer’s search history to deliver more relevant marketing offers and other messages. Consumers join this program by enrolling their Visa card for real-time messages about nearby stores.