Rebrand Or Retread? Why True Innovation Doesn’t Come In A Bottle

Recently, I saw a Coors Light commercial that made its new “wide-mouth” bottle seem as revolutionary as the first Apollo mission to the moon. And I began thinking: Is a new beer bottle really that big a deal?

Upon further investigation, I came across a MillerCoors web page that contained a “History of Innovations”–a complete list of what the beer manufacturer considered to be genuine revolutionary advances that it had created in the past few years. Those other “innovations” included, in addition to the wide-mouth bottle, the wide-mouth can, the cold-activated can, the Summer Shandy can, the Vortex bottle, and a keg-shaped can.

In other words, MillerCoors is really good at changing up containers. But I have to ask–is it really innovation when you’re just changing the thing the actual product comes in? Or is it just another way to create interest in a tired product?

We’ve all seen aggressive and expensive marketing campaigns over the years that suddenly touted a detergent as “lemon-fresh” or a razor adding yet another blade, as if these were breakthroughs on the order of atomic fission. Generally, the best that these kinds of superficial gimmicks can provide is a short-lived spike in sales. At worst, they result in a spectacular flame-out. Crystal Pepsi or New Coke, anyone?

Take the case of the Toronto Blue Jays, Canada’s remaining major league baseball team in Canada. Fifteen years ago, they completely changed their “branding,” meaning their logo and their uniforms. The problem with the team wasn’t the look, however…which is why this year, they returned to their original “classic” logo.

ReBrand, an international firm specializing in brand transformations, released a list of the top 20 biggest mistakes marketers make when rebranding. Three of those mistakes focus on this issue of the limited value of external tweaks:

* Believing the brand is the logo, the stationery, or the corporate colors

* Implementing a superficial facelift in place of significant change

* Basing a rebranding strictly on advertising