Diagnosing The Cause Of Startup Death

By Erin Schulte1 minute Read

If you are treating your startup as a ‘career move,’ a way to move up in the startup ecosystem and end up a C-level executive at some other, VC-funded rocketship, then, in all probability, your current startup will fail.

